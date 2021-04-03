Army spokesman removes journalist from WhatsApp group after asking how N2.6 trn was spent | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian Army has removed the Abuja Bureau Chief of News Central TV Amadin Uyi from a WhatsApp group after the journalist asked questions about military spending.

News Central TV said Uyi was removed from the Department of Army Public Relations (DAPR) Whatsapp platform, which is “operated by the DAPR Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, assisted by spokespersons in the army divisions.”

Yerima is the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army.

A screenshot shared by News Central TV showed that Uyi asked the DAPR to explain in detail how the army has spent over two trillion naira in the fight against insurgency from 2015 to date.

“The COAS conference has posed many questions that need answers… The Chief of Army Staff says he will work towards addressing logistics challenges; this is really shocking, considering the fact that about 2.6 trillion naira has been spent between 2015 and 2019. We really want to know what he really meant by this statement,” Uyi asked on the army WhatsApp…