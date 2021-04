The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed the claim by the Boko Haram insurgents that they downed the missing NAF Alpha-Jet. A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, described as fake the videos being circulated on the social media by the insurgents. In one of the […]

The post Boko Haram did not down NAF Alpha Jet — Spokesman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper