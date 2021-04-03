COVID-19: NCDC registers 66 new infections, total now 163,063





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 66 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,063. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle late Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s daily infection rate continues to reduce, from an […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper