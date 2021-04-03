Crashed NAF Jet: Boko Haram claims responsibility | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Releases Video Evidence

• It’s False, Says NAF

• Two Pilots Still Missing

• IGP Orders Tight Security In Public Spaces

JAMA’ATU Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group led by Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for downing of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha fighter jet, which crashed on Thursday evening in Konduga Local Council of Borno State.

The jet marked NAF 475, crashed 30 kilometres south of Maiduguri, the state capital, with two pilots, Flight Lieutenants John Abolarinwa and Ebiakpo Chapele.

While claiming responsibility for the crash, the terrorist group, yesterday, released a footage published by HumAngle, showing its members shooting down the aircraft. In the video, the group also showed fighters carrying an RPG and artillery equipment, as well as a body and the aircraft’s debris.

But in a swift reaction, Director of Public Relations of NAF, Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the viral video…