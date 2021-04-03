Ebonyi/Anambra Attacks: Perpetrators won’t be spared – Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the dastardly attack on Monday night in three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi.

The affected communities are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice.

He stressed that the perpetrators of the “heinous attack” should not be spared.

He extended his deepest sympathies to families and friends who had lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi traumatised by these despicable acts of wickedness.

Similarly, the president has also sent a message of sympathy to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Professor Chukwuma Soludo who survived an attack by gunmen in Aguata LGA of Anambra.

Soludo was in a community…