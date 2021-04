An early morning fire, on Saturday, razed the popular auto spare parts market at Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. According to an eyewitness, Mr Ismail Dauda, the fire started from the tyre section before spreading to other parts of the market, especially the car engine section and other shops, with goods […]

