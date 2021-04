Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described the death of Mr Yinka Odumakin, the Spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, as a great loss to Yorubaland and the nation.

The post Odumakin’s death, a great loss to Yorubaland, says Oyetola appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper