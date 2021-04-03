Police rescue 15 kidnap victims in Kaduna





Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued 15 kidnap victims in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, according to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan. In a statement issued on Saturday, in Kaduna, Aruwan said the police command confirmed the rescue in an operational feedback to the Kaduna state government. “The […]

