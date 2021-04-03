Rights activist Okei-Odumakin confirms death of her husband | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, a human rights campaigner, on Saturday confirmed the passing of her husband, Yinka, after a brief illness.

Okei-Odumakin, also the President of Women Arise, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos.

She said “The sad event happened on Saturday morning at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate.”

She urged all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which her husband dedicated his life.

She said that burial arrangements would be made public in due course.