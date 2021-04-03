Verratti to miss Bayern clash after positive virus test | The Guardian Nigeria News





“After the latest PCR Sars-Cov2 test, Marco Verratti is confirmed positive. He will isolate and be subject to appropriate health protocol,” PSG said in a statement.

Italy midfielder Verratti, 28, will also miss PSG’s top-of-the-table clash with Lille on Saturday, with the teams in first and second place and locked on 63 points.

This is the second time this year that Verratti has contracted Covid-19. He missed two Ligue 1 matches between the end of January and the start of February due to a positive virus test.

Source: Guardian Newspaper