Verratti to miss Bayern clash after positive virus test | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 21, 2021 Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. – Paris SG Italian midfielder Marco Verratti positive for Covid-19, won’t play the next UEFA Champions League football match against Bayern announced the club on April 2, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

“After the latest PCR Sars-Cov2 test, Marco Verratti is confirmed positive. He will isolate and be subject to appropriate health protocol,” PSG said in a statement.

Italy midfielder Verratti, 28, will also miss PSG’s top-of-the-table clash with Lille on Saturday, with the teams in first and second place and locked on 63 points.

This is the second time this year that Verratti has contracted Covid-19. He missed two Ligue 1 matches between the end of January and the start of February due to a positive virus test.

His absence will…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

