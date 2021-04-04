DMX Reportedly In Critical Condition After Suffering Drug OverdoseGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

New York-based rapper DMX is reportedly in “grave condition” after suffering a recent drug overdose.

TMZ reported that the rapper is in the hospital with a dire prognosis after overdosing and suffering a heart attack at his home last night (April 2) around 11 p.m.

DMX is being treated in the ICU of a hospital in White Plains, New York, the outlet reported. Sources have told the publication that the overdose triggered a heart attack. One source has reported that X has “some brain activity”, while another has said he’s in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned that he might not pull through.

Fans and celebrities alike have shared well wishes on social media.

“Prayers up for DMX the legend, let’s put that in the sky,” Rick Ross said in an Instagram Stories update.

Rapper T.I. shared a picture of himself and DMX on his Instagram page with the caption: “Shake back Big Bro. We made plans Maaaan We got sh*t to do!!! We laughed so…