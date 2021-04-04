Flurry of tributes as Odumakin passes onNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Buhari, Tinubu, Govs, Others Mourn

Many socio-cultural and human rights organisations across the country were left in deep mourning yesterday over the sudden passage of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who until his death was the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere and one of the spokesmen of Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF).

According to a statement from the wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the pioneer Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) died of COVID-19 complications at the Intensive Care Unit, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) yesterday.



She said: “The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he was being managed for…