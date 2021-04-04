Man Utd fightback beats Brighton to cut Man City lead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba (C) vies with Brighton’s Polish midfielder Jakub Moder (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 4, 2021. Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP

Manchester United needed another second-half revival to beat Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League to 14 points.

Danny Welbeck headed the Seagulls in front against his former side as Brighton started brightly.

However, for the eighth time in the league this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men came from behind to claim all three points thanks to second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Only an almighty collapse from City will deny Pep Guardiola’s men a third Premier League title in four years with the runaway leaders needing just 11 points from their remaining seven games to become…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

