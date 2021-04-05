Desertification: Kebbi plants 1m trees | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kebbi State Government has planted one million tree seedlings to combat desertification across the state.

Malam Ibrahim Jegudu, the state Director of Forestry, Ministry of Environment, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Jegudu said: “The programme was successful. I can remember, we produced about one million tree seedlings in the last two years and distributed same to people and on a yearly basis we usually seek the attention of the government to produce assorted tree seedlings.

“Not only tree seedlings that are windbreakers, but we also raise some food trees that can increase food-bearing trees across the state such as mango, guava, pawpaw, which we also give to local farmers to plant in their farms.”

The director recalled that a few years ago, Gov. Atiku Bagudu bought some date palm and oil palm seedlings and distributed them free to…