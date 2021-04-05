Redmond bags priceless winner as Southampton boost survival bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Southampton took a huge step towards securing their Premier League safety as Nathan Redmond sealed a vital 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Burnley on Sunday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left after a dramatic fightback at St Mary’s.

Chris Wood’s early penalty put Burnley ahead and Matej Vydra doubled the visitors’ lead.

But Southampton hit back impressively as Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings scored before half-time.

Saints midfielder Redmond bagged the second-half winner that gave his team much-needed breathing space in the fight to avoid relegation to the Championship.

After only their second league win in 13 games,…