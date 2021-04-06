My BTC Nigeria announces partnership with comedian Brojay





In the bid to serve more customers in Edo State and elsewhere in Nigeria, top Nigerian cryptocurrency trading platform My BTC Nigeria has announced a partnership with comedian Brojay. My BTC offers competitive rates for Bitcoin and gift cards in the Nigerian market. Born James Eifediyi Osamhengbe, Brojay attended Ambrose Alli University, where he studied […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper