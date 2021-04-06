Porbeni attacks sports festival organisers over ‘poor’ selection of events | The Guardian Nigeria News

‘No heptathlon, no decathlon’

For about five years, former Nigerian jumper, hurdler and sprinter, Seigha Porbeni, was the ‘commander-in-chief’ of Delta State Sports Council, leading the state teams to many national and international competitions.

He was appointed Director of Sports shortly after Delta State was created in 1991. In his active days as athlete, Porbeni was an all-rounder, competing in seven different sports. He was Nigeria’s first decathlete, and later, became a trained coach. It was Porbeni, who introduced combined events into Nigeria’s athletics, when the National Stadium, Lagos, was like Mecca of sports.

Now a sports consultant, Porbeni is unhappy with organisers of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 over what he described as ‘poor selection’ of events.

“The poor selection of events by the organisers has deprived so many athletes and coaches the chance of displaying their talent at this sports festival,” an angry Porbeni…