Starsight presents sustainability award to Ecobank for achieving 100 sites | The Guardian Nigeria News

Starsight Energy, the leading Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) solar power provider in West Africa, presented its second 2020 Sustainability Award to Ecobank for reaching the milestone of 100+ sites with installed sustainable power, storage, and cooling solutions.

This achievement highlights Ecobank’s commitment to sustainability, as well as Starsight’s ability to help its clients achieve their ESG goals.

Starsight has completed over 500 sites in Nigeria since 2015.

The company currently has 41 MW of installed generating capacity, 33 MWh of battery storage, and 16,320 HP of cooling capacity across Nigeria and Ghana, with new markets anticipated to come online in 2021.

Ecobank is one of Starsight Energy’s largest clients by number of sites, with 150 power…