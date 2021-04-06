WAEC releases private WASSCE results





The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday announced the release of results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates. A total of 7,690 candidates entered for the examination, representing a 38% decline when compared with the 2020 figure, WAEC’s head of the Nigeria national office Patrick Areghan said at […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper