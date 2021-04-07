Buhari mourns official driver, Afaka | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Afaka on the passing of Sa’idu Afaka, his official driver, who died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari, who also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State, described the late Afaka as an honest, capable, and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

The president recalled that in 2016, Afaka, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large number of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission.

He noted that this action earned Afaka praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

Buhari prayed almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ committing…