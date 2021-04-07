Eight months pregnant taekwondoist wins gold as 20th National SportsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Team Delta extends lead

• Edo triumph in Badminton event

• Taxi drivers, hoteliers increase prices

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, yesterday, declared the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, open with a message to Nigerian youths to be good ambassadors of the country. He advised them to embrace peace and use their skill to enhance the quality of life.

Dare, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, was said to have visited the Oba of Benin, HRM Ewuare II, in his palace before he proceeded to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the ceremony, which witnessed heavy down pour.

Team Delta was topping the medals table with 11 gold comprising six in swimming, two in cycling, two in judo, and one in Taekwondo as of yesterday evening.

Bayelsa State was second with five gold, four silver, and four bronze medals, while the hosts, Edo State, occupy the third position with two gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

Kano State was fourth with three…