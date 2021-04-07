Indonesia readies hospital ships for cyclone survivors | The Guardian Nigeria News

This handout photo taken on April 5, 2021 and released by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows a rescuer retrieving a victim’s body in Nelemamadike village, East Flores, after torrential rains triggered floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor. (Photo by HANDOUT / NATIONAL SEARCH AND RESCUE AGENCY / AFP) /

Indonesia’s navy readied hospital ships Wednesday to help treat injured survivors of a cyclone that has killed about 160 in the archipelago and neighbouring East Timor, as fears grow over coronavirus outbreaks in cramped evacuation shelters.

Helicopters were also dropping food and other essentials into remote villages, while sniffer dogs were deployed to search for the dozens still missing after weekend floods and landslides devastated the Southeast Asian nations.

Torrential rains from Tropical Cyclone Seroja, one of the most destructive storms to hit the region in years, turned small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees, sending…



