Judicial workers ground courts nationwide despite CJN interventionNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Despite the last-minute intervention by the national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to halt the nationwide strike proposed by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), members of the union yesterday grounded courts across the federation.

JUSUN had in a notice issued by its General Secretary, I. M Adetola, dated April 1, 2021, announced that it would begin a nationwide industrial action yesterday to press home JUSUN’s demands for enforcement of financial autonomy in the Judiciary.

The union stated that it had, at its last National Executive Meeting on March 13, 2021, in Abuja, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary with a threat that “failure of which JUSUN will have no other option but to resume the suspended…