Rio backs off plan to rename Maracana stadium for Pele | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Rio de Janeiro state legislature backed down Tuesday from plans to rename Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium for football legend Pele, after the proposal triggered controversy.

In an unusual move, legislative speaker Andre Ceciliano, who sponsored the bill, asked interim governor Claudio Castro to veto rather than sign it.

After lawmakers voted on March 9 to change the stadium’s official name to “Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Rei Pele” to honor the three-time world champion, critics questioned why they were spending their time on such matters in the middle of a raging health…