WAEC releases private WASSCE resultsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday announced the release of results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

A total of 7,690 candidates entered for the examination, representing a 38% decline when compared with the 2020 figure, WAEC’s head of the Nigeria national office Patrick Areghan said at a press briefing in Lagos.

However, only 2,195 candidates, representing 30.11% obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“The number of candidates that had five credits, including English Language and Mathematics may not necessarily be a basis for judging the level of performance in this examination,” Areghan said.

“This is because the examination is more or less a remedial one. Some candidates may just need only one or two papers, other than English Language and /or Mathematics to remedy their admission deficiencies.”

Candidates who sat the…