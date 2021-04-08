Curiosity as AMCON floats new airline from ashes of Arik Air | The Guardian Nigeria News

• New carrier, NG Eagle, set for operating certificate, entry

• We’ll sustain Arik, seek investors for new carrier, says management

• ‘AMCON listening to wrong advice. This is aviation, not banking industry’

• It’s sound exit strategy, says Arik consultant

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is set to float a new airline, NG Eagle, deploying some of the assets of distressed Arik Air.

As at yesterday, two aircraft erstwhile operated by Arik, have been rebranded in the colours of NG Eagle and parked at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, ahead of take-off.

The Guardian learnt the procedure for the Air Operating Certificate (AOC) has scaled the fourth stage of approval at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and will be issued to the new carrier.

Amid reactions from stakeholders over the fate of Arik Air, AMCON has said Arik Air will continue to operate side-by-side NG Eagle. Though the future of Arik is uncertain, NG Eagle,…