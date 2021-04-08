Fashola advocates redesign, rehabilitation of medical schools infrastructure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated the urgent need to redesign and rehabilitate medical school infrastructure to enhance quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Fashola made the remarks at the 7th Felix Oladejo Dosekun Memorial Lecture, organised by the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL) on Thursday.

The theme of the lecture is: “Medical Education in Nigeria; The Challenges of Infrastructural Decay”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Late Prof. Felix Dosekun was the first Vice-Dean, University of Lagos Medical School.

He was also the first Deputy Provost, College of Medicine as well as the first emeritus professor of the university.

According to the minister, infrastructure should not get to a state of total collapse or decay before steps are taken to maintain them.

“We need to ask ourselves how we can replace and expand the decayed health infrastructures in the medical…