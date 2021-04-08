First Photos from the Beach Is Better Oasis x Martell Nigeria Experience | The Guardian Nigeria News

In perfect weather, on a beautifully sunny Easter Saturday, Beach is Better Group x Martell Nigeria hosted a special Oasis Experience in Lagos, Nigeria. Famous for hosting well-known celebrities, influencers and prestigious guests, stylish invitees were treated to a tranquil atmosphere, complete with a delightful,

flavoursome spread provided by Z Kitchen and an uninterrupted supply of crisp, sharp and delicious Martellinfused cocktails.

Apt for this time of year, we gather the dress code in their well-curated invitation packs was creamy, silk and

linen; ideal for an afternoon of socially distanced mingling with guests, while sashaying to the sounds of B.I.B

Resident DJ Obi.