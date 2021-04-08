First Photos from the Beach Is Better Oasis x Martell Nigeria Experience | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


Martell

In perfect weather, on a beautifully sunny Easter Saturday, Beach is Better Group x Martell Nigeria hosted a special Oasis Experience in Lagos, Nigeria. Famous for hosting well-known celebrities, influencers and prestigious guests, stylish invitees were treated to a tranquil atmosphere, complete with a delightful,
flavoursome spread provided by Z Kitchen and an uninterrupted supply of crisp, sharp and delicious Martellinfused cocktails.

Apt for this time of year, we gather the dress code in their well-curated invitation packs was creamy, silk and
linen; ideal for an afternoon of socially distanced mingling with guests, while sashaying to the sounds of B.I.B
Resident DJ Obi.

1 of 10

Martell 3 e1617889107476

Martell

Martell1 e1617889124354

Martell

Martell2 e1617889133280

Martell2

Martell5 e1617889164148

Martell

Martell4 e1617889149737

Martell

Martell6 e1617889184586

Martell

Martell9 e1617889207297



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR