The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the late official driver to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Sa’idu Afaka, was not detained or tortured by the service before his death. A statement by Dr Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer on Thursday in Abuja, said that reports in some section of the media that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper