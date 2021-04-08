Nasarawa Government committed to engineering development – Sule | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of engineering technology in the state.

Sule made this disclosure while inaugurating the state office complex of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in Lafia.

He urged the people of the state to take advantage of the edifice, considering the importance of the council to engineering, human and societal development.

“Let me commend COREN for this laudable project, aimed at providing conducive working environment for the Council to enhance efficiency in the delivery of service in the state.

“You will recall that the government of Nasarawa state donated this land for the construction of the secretariat complex of the council, because it attaches considerable significance to the engineering profession.

“This is in furtherance of our collective commitment to stimulate the development of engineering as fulcrum for meaningful…