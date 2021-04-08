NLC condemns mass sack of LG workers in Kaduna State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, has condemned the mass sack of workers in the state public service.

The state NLC Chairnan, Mr Ayuba Suleiman, made the condemnation at a press conference on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC was reacting to the sack of local councils workers who are above 50 years, and pegging of total number of staff in each local council at 50 workers.

The government has also ordered the conversion of all categories of officers on GL 01-06 as casual workers, among others.

The government had since commenced issuance of sack letters to the affected workers.

Suleiman said any sack of workers whose appointments are statutorily protected must be based on strict compliance with the disciplinary procedure provided in the public service rules.

According to him, the state government must take into cognisance, the cost implication of the mass sack on the society and families, as well as the security…