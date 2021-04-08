



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former first lady Dr. Patience Jonathan, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are among the dignitaries honouring the First Lady, Aisha Buhari at the presentation of her book, “Aisha Buhari, Being Different.” Other dignitaries include Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege and the former Minister […]

The post Osinbajo, Patience Jonathan, Tinubu, others honour Aisha Buhari at book presentation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper