



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma has advised its officers and men not to abandon the use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and other COVID-19 protocols. Ciroma made the call when the AA Zaura Foundation, donated cartons of hand sanitisers and face masks to the FCT command. He said that it […]

The post Police cautions officers against abandoning face masks, sanitiser appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper