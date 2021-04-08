Sleep And Leaders’ EffectivenessGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

“A Better Version of the Present Me is the spacecraft that will transport the Present Me to the much desired Future Me. The spacecraft moves faster if the Present Me agrees to be a Better Version of Me.”

Like most business leaders, I see three (3) versions of myself.

The Past Me is who I was yesterday. Despite my past failures, I don’t look at the Past Me in regret but rather in amazement, thankful for how I thrived, despite my naivety. I am immensely proud of the Past Me.

The Present Me is who I am today.

The Future Me refers to whom I want to be tomorrow – family, health, career, businesses, and all. The Future Me lives the life of my dreams but in a completely different world.

However, A Better Version of the Present Me is the spacecraft that will transport the Present Me to the much desired Future Me. The spacecraft moves faster if the Present Me agrees to be a Better Version of Me.

Counterintuitively, a…