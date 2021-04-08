The making of ‘Nina Empire’ by BBNaija’s Nina Ivy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show has made many stars and celebrities. There is hardly anyone who has gone through the show who hasn’t made something of substance of their lives and same story seems to be playing out for Season 3 finalist, Nina Onyenobi popularly known as Nina Ivy. Nina has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur in the business of virgin and donor hair extensions and lace systems.

Since 2018 when she founded the brand, Nina Empire she has been celebrated as a true luxury brand in the enhancement of ethnic hair worldwide. Operating in Nigeria and the United States of America where the reality TV star is based with her husband and son, her online clientele stretches across borders as they provide genuine, quality control checked , virgin and donor hair extensions.

For the beautiful mother of one, Nina Empire is not a consequence of accident, it was a passion nurtured over the years. Nina grew up knowing what she wanted and never allowed the…