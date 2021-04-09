Atiku advocates increased investment in youth | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Vice President Atiku Abubaka has advocated increased public and private investment in youth development and empowerment to break vicious circle of illiteracy, unemployment, poverty and insecurity in the nation.

Abubakar made the call in his remarks at the official inauguration of the Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation (AKBF) in Abuja on Thursday.

The former vice president, who was the chairman of the occasion, represented by Jamil Mohammed, said the greatness of any nation was tied to the quality of investment in its youth population. He added that education remained the gateway for enabling inclusive and sustainable development.

“I have always been an advocate of youth-focused policies aimed at empowering and providing them with opportunities to add value to themselves, family and society at large.

“This is key as most of the leaders that are being celebrated today made their impact at their youthful age largely because they had quality education and opportunities…