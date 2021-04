Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State For Petroleum Resources, on Friday said the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) at Emeyal, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa will create at least 2,000 jobs on completion.

