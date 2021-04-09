DMX's Manager Urges People To Stop With The Rumours As DMX Is Still Alive





Rumours of DMX’s death have been trending on social media. However, the rapper’s manager Steve Rifkind shared a statement on Instagram saying that the rapper is still alive and on life support. He wrote: Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper