DR Congo protester shot dead in rally against massacresWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A stray bullet killed a demonstrator at a protest in eastern DR Congo on Friday over perceived UN failures to stem massacres by armed groups in the troubled region, police said.

“Stones were thrown when police moved in to remove a barricade. Unfortunately, a demonstrator was hit by a stray bullet and died,” said Butembo city police chief Jean-Paul Ngoma.

He did not say who fired the round.

Leon Tsongo, of the Parlement Debout (“Parliament, Rise”) campaign group, said “the policeman who shot our comrade” was just six metres (20 feet) away.

“His only wrong was to demand that MONUSCO (the UN force) leave our city because its troops do absolutely nothing to protect the public from the massacres.

“We will no longer back down until the last contingent has left” he warned.

Butembo mayor Sylvain Mbusa Kanyamanda told AFP he had “ordered the arrest of the suspect, a policeman identified by witnesses, as well as all the other police nearby for the needs of the inquiry”.

