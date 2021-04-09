North Central APC chieftains push for power shift to south | The Guardian Nigeria News



• Ask Bello to drop presidential ambition

• Lists Buni committee’s achievements

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the North Central Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for zoning of the presidency to the southern part of the country.

The group, led by Mr. Kassim Muhammed, argued that it would be fair and just to concede the presidential ticket of the APC to the southern part of the country after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Muhammed, who addressed reporters at the national secretariat of APC in Abuja, therefore, urged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to drop his presidential bid.

The council enjoined party chieftains to cede the chairmanship of the party to the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

“The reasons for this agitation stemmed from the fact that the North West, as presently constituted, has produced the sitting president of the country who is still left with two years to complete his…