SEC warns Nigerian fintechs against trading foreign stocks





Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned unregistered investment-tech platforms to desist from offering foreign securities to Nigerians. SEC in a statement on Thursday said that only registered exchanges may issue, or sell foreign securities to the Nigerian public. Nigeria has witnessed the emergence of technology companies that are easing access to foreign and […]

