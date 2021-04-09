You’re unusual first lady, voice of conscience, Osinbajo, Tinubu eulogise Aisha Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Hajia Aisha Buhari as a “different persona who has redefined the office of the First Lady.”

Speaking at the public presentation of a book titled, “Aisha Buhari: Being Different” and written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr. Hajo Sani, yesterday in Abuja, the Vice President noted that the President’s wife had taken steps outside the box of what used to be the traditional roles in Nigeria’s presidential history, adding that her unusual approaches had endeared her to the citizens.

According to him, Hajia Buhari has regaled the…