20th NSF: Ojeli, Okon-George lay down the gauntlet as 400m finalists emerge | The Guardian Nigeria News

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli and Patience Okon-George emerged as the athletes to beat after their front running performances in the men and women’s 400m semi-finals concluded Saturday morning on Day 2 of the athletics event of the 20th National Sports Festival at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Ojeli, competing for Lagos state became the second Nigerian athlete to break 46 seconds this year as he effortlessly won the first of the three semi-final heats. He ran 45.99s to place first ahead of Okezie Chidi of Delta state (46.32s) who took the second automatic slot.

Nathaniel Samson crossed the line in 46.72s to win the second semi-final ahead of the pre-race favourite, Sikiru Adeyemi (46.82s) of Oyo state.

In the third semi-final, Johnson Nnamani of Enugu state came in first (47.36s) ahead of Afam Ogbuagu of Anambra state (47.85s). Bayelsa state’s Olanrewaju…