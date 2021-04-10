CP dismantles road blocks on Lagos-Badagry expressway | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday ordered the dismantling of all illegal police road blocks on Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The state police command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that Odumosu gave the directive on Friday while addressing Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the command.

“In his bid to restore sanity and decency to the operations of the police along the ever-busy international route, Lagos/Badargy Expressway, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for the immediate dismantling of illegal road blocks by the police teams from the Lagos State Police Command.

“He ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers whose jurisdictions fall along the Badargy Expressway; Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal road blocks.

“He directed that they embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance…