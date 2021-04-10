Ekiti expresses commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence in the state





The Ekiti State Government has said it is committed to creating an enabling environment for intervention of donor agencies towards improving the well-being of the people of the state. The Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, stated this in Ibadan at the opening of a three-day training workshop for Members of […]

