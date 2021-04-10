Germany’s divided far-right AfD to launch election bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
-
3


Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-chairmen Tino Chrupalla (L) and Joerg Meuthen (R) speak with AfD’s deputy leader Beatrix von Storch (C) during a congress of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD – Alternative fuer Deutschland) party in Dresden, eastern Germany, on April 10, 2021. – Members of the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany gather for a party congress in Dresden this weekend, despite coronavirus restrictions, to finalise their strategy ahead of the general election on September 26, 2021. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP)

The far-right AfD will firm up its election manifesto this weekend as Germany prepares for the post-Merkel era, with the party seeking to reverse a lag in support amid infighting and an ailing effort to capitalise on the pandemic.

Members of the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany gathered on Saturday despite coronavirus restrictions for a two-day congress in Dresden, to finalise their strategy ahead of the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

