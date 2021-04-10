Harry, Meghan honor Prince Philip as funeral travel plans awaitedWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s foundation Archewell paid tribute to Britain’s Prince Philip following his death Friday as speculation builds about their plans to attend the funeral.
The foundation updated the archewell.com website so that it just displayed a single message without any drop-down menus or links to other pages.
“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” read the message in white on a dark background.
“Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed,” it added.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 25, 2017 (L-R) Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, US actress and fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrive to attend the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England.
