Insecurity, strikes persist as Buhari’s ‘short rest’ continuesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerians across the country have expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the nation. From ongoing strike actions by public sector labour unions to insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen activities, and recent attacks on security, especially Police, personnel, and infrastructure in the Southeast, there’s obvious tension in the land. This is in addition to the rising cost of living, even as President Muhammadu Buhari remains abroad for ‘short rest.’

But despite the raging attacks on its formations and personnel across the Southeast by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the last month, the Police have insisted that they are neither jittery nor overwhelmed by the development. If anything, it said the deluge of attacks has opened a new challenge in the task to ensure they fulfilled their constitutional obligations.

Recall that Police personnel and infrastructure have become potent targets in the last one months for the gunmen, who have been either attacking…