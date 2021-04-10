Northern elders, others endorse restructuringNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Following a two-day Northern Summit, Arewa elders have thrown their weight behind calls for the restructuring of the country, saying that is the only way Nigeria could realise its potentials for economic and political development.

The Summit, which ended yesterday, was organised by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other leaders of the region to address the socio-economic and political malice that have plagued the north and Nigeria in general.

In a communiqué issued after the Summit, the Arewa leaders said, “the North believes that restructuring the country is now a vital necessity for survival as one united entity.”

In supporting the restructuring agenda for the nation, it was agreed that northern elites and political leadership should improve “their levels of sensitivity to inclusiveness and management of the North’s pluralism.

“The north will be stronger if it addresses its internal weaknesses, particularly around ethnoreligious matters, as it relates to its…