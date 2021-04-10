NSF: Edo tops track and field medals table as 100m finals hold today | The Guardian Nigeria News

Host Edo state won two gold medals to lead the medals table as track and field got off to a brilliant start on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The duo of Fadekemi Olude (1:40.05) and Dele Elegbede (1:42.16) gave Edo state their first gold medals of the Festival by winning the women and men’s 20km walk respectively.

Delta state, through Ibrahim Baba (46.39m), won gold in the men’s hammer event while the fast improving Utitofon James (48.36m), expectedly, won the women’s discus event.

Rivers State picked its first gold of the Festival through sprint hurdler Grace Aiyemoba who crossed the finish line in 13.65s seconds to win the 100m hurdles, while Oyeniyi Abejoye picked the men’s 110m hurdles (13.79s) for Lagos’ first gold medal of the competition.

Rose Akusho completed the gold medal haul for the opening day, running 17:13.95s to win the 5000m event for Plateau state.

The second day of athletics will…